Gowon, Asiodu, others to grace AIA inauguration in Abuja

The Academy of International Affairs (AIA), a private think-tank on issues of international relations, foreign policy and diplomacy, is set to be inaugurated on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the event’s planning committee in Abuja on Friday.

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, top diplomats, leading scholars, former heads of security and military agencies are scheduled to attend the event.

NAN reports that AIA was founded two years ago by Akinyemi for the purpose of brainstorming intermittently on issues bordering on Nigeria’s foreign policy.

The committee said the inauguration would be chaired by Gowon, while the President of Afrexim Bank, Cairo, Egypt, Prof. Benedict Oramah, will deliver the keynote address.

“The event, which will hold in Abuja, is expected to bring together international relations experts, former foreign affairs ministers, top diplomats, and former heads of security and military agencies.

“As a group of senior Nigerians, the focus of the academy is to undertake deep and critical thinking on all thematic issues pertaining to strengthening Nigeria’s national image and international standing.

“The event will focus on the problem of economic integration, inter-African trade relations and the operationalisation of effective payment systems,” the committee said.

It added that the inaugural ceremony will also feature the investiture of honorary fellowships on a number of deserving Nigerians.

Listed for the investiture are pioneer career diplomats, Chief Philip Asiodu, Amb. Abdullahi Atta and Amb. Judith Atta, the first female Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.(NAN)

By Mark Longyen