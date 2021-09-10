Govt will not provide land for ranching in Delta – Official

Delta Government says it will not any land for the purpose of of ranching in the state as reported in certain quarters.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mt Charles Aniagwu, the clarification in a statement issued on Friday in Asaba.


said that ranching and livestock breeding, rearing and marketing was private business.

According to Aniagwu, Delta State Government is not acquiring lands for as wrongly reported in some quarters.

said that the bill before the of Assembly was for the of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.

“Contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state is not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

“Ranching like any other business is a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state is free to land for the said purpose.

“The acquisition should be done in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business,” Aniagwu said.

He, however, urged the people of the state and the general public to disregard the rumour that government was providing land for as alternative to ban on open grazing.(NAN

