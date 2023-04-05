Govt to bring perpetrators of Oganenigu attacks to justice – Bello

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government has vowed to bring the perpetraitors behind the Sunday attacks on Oganenigu communities in Dekina Local Area of the state to justice

Gov. Yahaya Bello, made the promise when he visited Oganenigu community in company of heads of security operatives in the state.

Bello, represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, described the attacks as ”barbaric” and “unacceptable” deserving serious action to be taken to forestall a reoccurrence.

”As we speak, the military is on ground and have forestalled more casualties and they will continue to be on ground.

”There will be more deployment of the Mobile Police and Anti Terrorism Squard. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has taken stock of the situation to ensure quick intervention inform of palliatives to cushion the effect of the pains for the community.

”Kogi is proactive, we do not waste time in dealing with issues and challenges of our people.

Earlier, Mr David Abimaje, a Community Leader, said the attack was carried out by gunmen between 7 a.m. and 8a.m. on March 2.

“Mr Governor, it’s unfortunate that Oganenigu community, which comprises of 32 villages has no single police station even in the face of several attacks by herdsmen.

”We alerted the security agents of the attack before it happened. They came around on Saturday but left after a while that same day only for the attackers to come on Sunday yo attack us.

”By our records, eight people lost their lives in the Sunday attack including the APC Ward Chairman while 50 houses were destroyed, ” Abimaje said.

The community leader , however, appealed to the Federal, State and Local Governments to come to the aid of their communities and put an end to incessant attacks on them by herdsmen.

He appealed to the governor to facilitate the establishment of Military Forward Base that will oversee the security of the 32 communities in Oganenigu so as to “save our lives, property and ancestoral homes from herdsmen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor later held an expanded meeting with Security Heads, Leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) from Kogi and Nasarawa chapters, traditional rulers, local government chairmen of Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Olamaboro and Dekina at the Attta Igala’s Palace in Idah. (NAN)