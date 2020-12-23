Govt. tasks women engineers on infrastructural development

The Ekiti Government has urged the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) to contribute to the efforts of the state government on infrastructural development.

The Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Ekiti, Mrs Adesola Adebayo, made the call while addressing the union in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Adebayo was represented by the Director, Civil Engineering Department of the Ministry, Dr Fatukasi Tope.

Adebayo called the attention of women engineers in the state to regular maintenance of government facilities such as roads, buildings, automobiles among others.

She noted that some of the amenities provided by the government were out of use within short period of time as a result of poor maintenance culture.

Earlier, the Chairman of APWEN, Ekiti Chapter, Mrs Folasade Adebayo, said that part the objectives of the union was promoting the course of women engineers.

The chairman said that the objective of the union also included encouraging girls in secondary schools to concentrate on subjects that will enable them to study engineering in the higher institutions.

She said the objectives also included creating a platform through which women engineers could relate with women of other professions and find solutions to some societal challenges.

She called on APWEN members to contribute to the development of the state and the country as a whole. (NAN)