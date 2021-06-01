Osun Government has suspended the management and coaches of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo over the club’s poor performance in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL).

Vincent Akinbami, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Osun’s Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Sports Development, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He said the decision was taken on Monday by the top echelon of the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The club management and the team’s coaching crew have been asked to step aside until the end of the NNL season.

“Coaches Waheed Olapade and Moruf Olasupo, who were part of the coaching crew, were asked to stay behind and will be joined by Tunji Baruwa to handle the team,” Akinbami said.

He added that Ololade Gbenga had been appointed the club’s Sole Administrator and would be in charge for the remaining six NNL matches of the season.

The governor’s aide explained that Ololade was the founder of Prime Football Club of Osogbo, which is now Osun United FC.

He said Ololade took the team to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the semi-finals of the FA Cup as the club’s General Manager.

Akinbami said government was hopeful the changes it made would bring better fortunes to the club.

He however said the team coaches and management could still be recalled after the 2020/2021 NNL season.

NAN reports that Osun United are presently placed eighth on the NNL Group B1 table.

Last weekend, they had a home draw with Dynamite FC.(NAN)

