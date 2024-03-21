Govt. seals illegal warehouse in Jos

The Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) on Thursday sealed a warehouse in Jos for operating without government approval.

The General Manager of JMDB, Mr Hart Bankat, said the warehouse would remain sealed until further notice.

Bankat said the board had noticed that the owner of the sealed facility converted a building that was used as a bank into a warehouse without approval.

”JMDB is not aware of any approval given for this warehouse and that is why we are here to seal it.

”It is important to note that breaking this seal before any further documentation or comment from the board will result in a fine of N10 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, articulated vehicles parked in front of the building were towed by the board in line with the executive order issued by the governor.

Bankat says the governor’s order, which took effect on March 19, prohibits indiscriminate parking of vehicles by the roadside, particularly articulated ones.

“We met a group of recalcitrant people who said they were above the law; they refused arrest.

“Like I have always said, we are back to an era where the law has to be respected, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“And we are not saying this to intimidate anybody, but we need to bring back law and order to our society,” he stated.

Bankat, who announced that the enforcement of the executive order would last for 90 days, urged members of the public to respect it. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta