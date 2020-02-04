Govt. has stepped up surveillance against coronavirus, Lassa fever, says DG NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has said that the government has stepped up surveillance against the entrance of coronavirus into the country.

The DG made this assertion Tuesday in Abuja during a media parley on the activities of the agency in the month of January, 2020.

He noted that in recent weeks there was a scare around the world and in Nigeria over the outbreak of coronavirus, a condition that has claimed many lives in a few countries, especially in China.

“As you are aware our government has to ensure that those coming from countries with high incidence of the disease are properly checked before they are admitted into our country.

“Government has also advised our country men and women not to go to some of these countries for now unless it is absolutely important.

“The Nigerian Centre for Disease control (NDDC) has also issued several advisories on the virus.

“These advisories are expected to guide us in prevention, identifying the symptoms, general precaution and treatment,” he said.

On the efforts of the agency towards curbing the spread of Lassa fever disease, Dr Abari disclosed that the agency has been busy educating people on the scourge.

He said,”You may notice that in some Neighborhoods of Abuja during the weekend, our outdoor vans have been busy spreading the gospel of prevention as the most potent way of stamping out Lassa fever in Nigeria.

“Directorate in our state Directorates have been asked to take the campaign to the grassroots.”

He added that the campaign is targeted at cleanliness in the neighborhoods so that rodents that carry these diseases do not have a field day.

He also said that they are equipping the Nigerians with the awareness to seek quick and proper medical remedy if they see signs of the diseases.

Dr Abari further pointed out that the agency has formed partnership with a number of Health Agencies and Civil Society Organizations to raise awareness on the eradication of hepatitis in Nigeria.

According to him, the World Health Organization recorded about 27 million Nigerians are infected with the disease but sadly, less than 20% of these people know their status.

Speaking on the issue of border closure, he said the policy has benefited the people, adding that Nigerians now have the capacity to produce what they and eat what they produce.

On issues of insecurity in the country, he raised concern about the increased level of insecurity witnessed in recent times.

He however, gave the assurance that government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are secured and the security challenges are tackled.

“We are concerned by the rising cases of killings around the country, it is actually worrisome that at this period, the killing is targeted at both young and old, the religious and the lay person.

“We acknowledge the tension in the country over security problems and hope that with all Nigerians, we will find solutions to the problem.

“Government is also concerned about the situation. Recall that the President has met severally with the service chiefs over the matter I believe soon, a comprehensive response will come into operationalization,” he said.

The DG revealed that in order to curb the rising cases of banditry in some part of the country, government has deployed the Airforce in addition to combat troops in the affected areas.

He stressed that the insecurity experienced in the country is not between Moslems and Christians but rather an assault against the collective civilization of Nigerians.

“Let me also emphasis that the whole effort by enemies of our people is to pitch us against ourselves based on religious and ethnic lines.

“We should respond as a people. What are we are experiencing now is not between Moslems and Christians, it is an assault against our collective civilization,” he advised.