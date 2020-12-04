Govt can boost tourism through pageants – Brendan Nsikak

Brendan Nsikak, CEO Brendance and Crusader Ltd, organisers of the Mr and Miss Nigeria International (MMNI), on Friday said Nigerian government can boost tourism through pageants. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, Nsikak said pageants offered an opportunity for government to present exciting adventures for visitors and tourists, because the show goes beyond exhibition of the body physique, to display of talents and promotion of the various cultures in Nigeria. “Thank God for this great opportunity to observe our annual beauty Pageant, it was a successful event, despite all the terrors and fears brought to the world by the life snatching and deadly Coronavirus.

“Pageant shows go beyond mere exhibition of facial beauty and body features as intelligence is brought to bear and winners are opportune to get endorsement deals and also represent Nigeria at the global stage. “Winners become an image of the country, telling people outside the country of Nigeria’s culture and why they need to visit the country, while the government should live up to expectations. “Worthy of note is our previously launched prestigious first African Pageant, Mr & Miss International Africa (MMAI), which was held online alongside the MMNI. Godfrey Mphatswe from South Africa emerged winner of the MMAI Pageant and was physically present for crowning by the judges. “The event was held online due to the pandemic, but it was an event which would have attracted both contestants and stakeholders in the sector from several African countries. These events and other related ones will no doubt be attracting fun seekers to our country, which will go a long way to boost the tourism sector of the economy as it were,” he said.

NAN recalls that the MMNI Pageant, held at the weekend at Astoria Event Center, Lekki, Lagos, had 105 contestants aged between 17 and 27 from across the country auditioned, out of which 21 contestants were selected. Deinma Desmond Akurosemieka from Rivers State and Anako Hajarat from Kogi State emerged winners of the 2020/2021 MMNI tagged ‘The Rebirth Edition’.

Speaking on the benefits of the event, Nsikak said it would help young Nigerians explore their hidden potentials and widen their opportunities in the beauty world. Winners reportedly went home with prizes ranging from N800, 000 worth of medical insurance to consolation prizes of one plot of land and TV sets. NAN gathered that 2020/2021 MMNI would be representing Nigeria at the Miss International World USA, Miss Global USA, Mr. Global, Attitude Men Supermodel Thailand, Mr. Landscape China and Mr. & Miss Ultra United Nations Venezuela. (NAN)