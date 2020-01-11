Govt. agency installs CCTV cameras at Ogbete motor park Enugu

Mr Cosmas Agu, the Chief Executive Officer, Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, said the organisation had installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Ogbete Main Market Motor Park in Enugu metropolis.

Agu said this on Friday, when the House of Assembly Committee on Capital Territory Development Authority, visited the park in exercise of its oversight function.

He said that the organisation installed the facility to further enhance security of lives and property at the park.

He said that aside from installing the cameras, the authority also employed 35 security personnel to strengthen security and forestall violence in the park.

He said the park was serving the purpose of its establishment, which included job creation, revenue generation and safety of vehicles parked on its premises.

In a speech, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Emeka Madu, commended the authority for the effective management of motor parks in the city.

Madu said that the management of motor parks in Enugu, under the Public Private Partnership, had restored the confidence of vehicle owners over the safety of their vehicles.

The lawmaker, who is representing Igboeze South Constituency, said that their visit was to seek better ways to partner and assist the company in enhancing its operations.

He urged the company to ensure that revenue accruable to the state government was paid into its purse to enable it to meet its financial obligations to the citizenry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers inspected the CCTV cameras and other facilities at the park during the visit. (NAN)

