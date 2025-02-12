Gov’ship: APC aspirant says Anambra broken, needs redemption

By Chimezie Anaso

Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the Nov. 8 election in Anambra, has promised to return power to the people and engender community driven development, if elected.

Obiora made the disclosure on Wednesday in a parley with newsmen in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that Anambra had witnessed “poor governance and retrogression” under the current administration which according to him, “has not done anything specular to deserve a second term”.

Obiora, who is the Founder of United Nigeria Air, said insecurity and steady outflow of business due to the harsh environment was crippling Anambra in spite the resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit of the people.

He urged governments to always project themselves strategically to benefit from the tax reforms of the Federal Government by encouraging productivity and increase in business activities.

“Anambra is not fairing well in terms of kilometres of road constructed, using public funds to build a fun city and naming it after yourself is not doing well but sheer egoism, no serious leader names projects after himself while still in office.

“Government must be able to relate well with a cross section of the society including the investors, the entrepreneurs, and the middle or low class, that is the way to understand their challenges, it should not be far from them,” he said.

Obiora said if elected, he would create an enabling environment that would harness the input the traditional institution, town union leadership and the business class for all inclusive development.

He said this was the best time for APC to take over power in Anambra given the dismal performance of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) led government, adding that there was need for consensus building and unity within the party.

Obiora dismissed zoning which he described as the internal arrangement of APGA, saying it should not be an issue at a time when the people were in dire need of competent leaders.

The aspirant said he was in the race for the love of Anambra and was not desperate to be governor.

“Zoning came into being in 2010 when a former governor wanted to go for second tenure, he met the people from the North and promised to handover to them as he was the only one that would do one term at that time.

“Even, when APGA produced a candidate, the current governor and other persons from the South contested for the ticket from other parties.

“Zoning is not an issue, now, Anambra is in a fix, the economy is destroyed, businesses are shutting down, insecurity is ravaging us, we need a sensitive government. (NAN)