Gov’s wife tasks residents on sanitation to prevent yellow fever outbreak

The wife of the Governor of Gombe State, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya has urged residents to keep their environment clean to prevent outbreak of yellow fever in the state.

Yahaya made the call in Gombe on Tuesday during the inauguration of a two-day medical outreach for women and children in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach is organised by Jewel Care Foundation in collaboration with Fidelity Bank..

She said the call was necessitated by the recent outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Bauchi state which according to her has already claimed the lives of eight persons.

According to her, the disease can kill its victim within 10 days if symptoms becomes severe, hence the need for residents to be proactive to issues of environmental hygiene as a way of preventing the disease.

She said that yellow fever was not different from malaria as the symptoms included high fever, headache, body pain, discolouration of the eyes and dark urine.

“Yellow fever is caused by mosquitoes. I am urging residents to sanitise their environment to help prevent an outbreak,’’ she said.