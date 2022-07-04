Gov’s wife donates items to mother of quadruplets 

The Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle, has donated food items, clothing materials, baby care items and cash to a mother of quadruplets.This is contained in a statement in Gusau by the Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Zainab Shua’ibu.

The Press Secretary noted that a 30-year old nursing mother, Naja’atu Isiyaka, gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.Shua’ibu said the items were donated through the donor’s Anchor Initiative in supporting the less and vulnerable people groups.“The items comprised baby wears, clothing materials, and set of Mama Kit package for nursing mother and undisclosed amount of cash.“

Presenting the items to the families at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle expressed delight and rejoiced with the family for a successful delivery and prayed for the successful upbringing and survival of the children.“Represented by the wife of Commissioner for Special Duties, Fatima Abdul’aziz, the governor’s wife saidthe assistance was to reduce the burden of taking care of the children,” press secretary said.

In their seperate remarks, parents of the quadruplets Alhaji isyaku Shinkafi and his wife Naja’atu Isiyaka, appreciated the donor for her kind gesture.They prayed to almighty Allah for the success of Matawalle’s administration in the state and its commitment to helping the less privileged and vulnerable groups in the state. (NAN)

