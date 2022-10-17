Gov’s aide admonishes youths against wrong use of Internet 

By Peter Okolie

Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media) to Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, has admonished youths against using the internet for information that are not credible and verifiable.

He spoke as a Guest Speaker at the inauguration of the executive members/ youth summit of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Owerri.

Speaking on the theme “Information Sourcing through the Internet: What to believe”, Nwachuku said Internet facilities, if put to positive courses, would benefit the users in unimaginable ways.

Nwachuku expressed regret that the bulk of the fake and unfaithful reports emanating from the Internet were from the youth.

“They belong to this era we call Internet age, and they are the demography that has been caught by the new media fever or bug,” he noted.

Nwachuku cited several instances where the youth used the Internet to propagate fake news and forgeries that directly affected his office and that of the governor.

He noted that by doing so, the authors deceived their audience and painted a different picture of the Internet.

He advised the youth to desist from such acts except they would be comfortable to have their credibility, life aspiration and future ruined.

Nwachuku also called on parents, churches, schools, community leaders to implore their wards and the youth to run away from negative thoughts because they are a sin against God and mankind.

Other speakers included Dr Nnah Ann who spoke on “My generation as a peninsula for sustainable development” and former General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, Mr Innocent Ikpamezie, who spoke on “Youth and participation in politics”.

Mr Robert Asuzu-led Imo State YOWICAN executive was thereafter inaugurated by Rev. Divine Eches Divine, Chairman of CAN in Imo State.

Divine was accompanied by the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Mr Belusochukwu Enwere, and a CAN Director of Education, Youth and Women Development, Pastor Bede Nwoko. (NAN)

