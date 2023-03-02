Governorship, State Assembly elections to hold as scheduled – INEC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral mission (INEC) has assured that the Governorship and State Assembly elections would hold as scheduled.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said at the Commission’s regular weekly meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye disclosed that during the meeting, several issues were deliberated including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

He therefore assured that the Governorship and State Assembly elections would hold as scheduled.

He said,”The Commission assures Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 will hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized. Furthermore, the Commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”