Governorship primary: Ondo APC Aspirants’ Forum calls for peace

The All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum (APC’AF) in Ondo State, on Thursday advised all those jostling for the party’s ticket in the forthcoming governorship primary to shun violence while pursuing their political ambitions.

The APC’AF’s State Coordinator, Retired Commander Tunde Giwa-Daramola, gave the advice in a statement, saying that party’s primary should be family affairs.

The APC’AF is an umbrella body of aggrieved aspirants in Nigeria under the leadership of Retired Col. AbdulAzziz Yar’adua.

Giwa-Daramola also urged members of the forum to shun money politics and vote for aspirants of their choice based on integrity, performance and loyalty to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC primaries is scheduled for July 20.

“The state cannot afford to fall into the hands of opposition in the forthcoming governorship elections.

“The ongoing mudslinging and name calling among the party’s aspirants must stop, because we cannot afford to lose the election to the opposition party.

“Loyalty to the party and discipline should always be put on the front burner to ensure the party’s victory in the Oct. 10 governorship election.

“We should not forget the gory tale of the 1983 election in the state, which not recur,” the forum coordinator said.

Giwa-Daramola, also an aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives in Akoko North-West in the 2019 general elections, advised youths not to allow themselves to be used as agent of violence. (NAN)

