Governorship primary: Adamawa APC sues for calm

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has urged its supporters to remain calm following the nullification of the party’s governorship primary which produced Sen. Aishatu Binani, as gubernatorial candidate.

The party said it recieved the judgement which nullified the governirship primary with “mix feelings”.

APC Secretary in the state, Dr Raymond Chidama stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Yola.

He said the party had since appealed the judgement, saying, “we objected to the position of the court for refusing to order for the conduct of a fresh primary election”.

He urged party loyalists and the governorship candidate to remain calm, adding that, “all avenues of justice would be exploited by the party to ensure equity and fairness through the process of appeal.

“I want assure our members that our party will definitely participate in the 2023 governorship election,” he said.

The Secretary expressed optimism that the APC would wrestled power from the ruling PDP in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Yola, on Friday, nullified the APC governorship primary in the state.

The trial judge, Abdulaziz Anka, said the exercise contravened provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines.

The court also barred Binani from parading herself as governorship candidate, and declared that the party had no candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Binani emerged winner of the May 26 primary, having scored 430 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Nuhu Ribadu, who polled 288 votes. (NAN)

