Governorship primaries: Kogi delegates seek court order to restraining APC from adopting indirect election

Four delegates in the forthcoming APC primary election in Kogi, on Thursday, approached the Federal High Court Abuja, seeking an order to stop the party from adopting an indirect mode of election in selecting its governorship candidate.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs in the exparte order with file number: CS/833/19 brought before the vacation judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, include Destiny Aromeh (1st plaintiff), Isa Abubakar, Noah Aku and Joy Onu.

They are members of the State Executive Committee for the the poll, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 29.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) is the defendant in the case.

Counsel to the applicants, Oluwole Aladedoye, told the court that the planned indirect election was a move to shut out his clients from participating in the poll.

Justice Taiwo, however, adjourned the matter until Friday, Aug. 9, for hearing. (NAN)

