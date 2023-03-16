Governorship polls: Kwara declares March 17 work free day

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara, has declared March 17 as work-free day for civil servants in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

According to Oluwole, the work-free day is to enable workers in the state to travel to their respective local governments and places of voting for the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections, slated for March 18.

“The Kwara Governor has graciously approved Friday, 17 March, as a work-free day for the state workforce.

“Workers are therefore advised to freely exercise their voting franchise and be law abiding, before, during and after the elections,” the statement reads in part. (NAN)