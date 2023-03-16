Governorship poll : Makinde declares Friday half working day

Gov.

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved a half working day for both civil and public servants in the employment of the state on Friday.

The approval was contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

According to the circular, the approval is to enable civil and public servants in the state, who may wish to travel to vote in the Saturday, March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, to do so.

The circular also said workers were expected to close at 12 noon, but those handling essential duties were expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Makinde, in his commitment to ensuring participation of public and civil servants in the state in the upcoming governorship and house of assembly election, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work on Friday March 17.

“This approval of a half day at work will enable public and civil servants, who may wish to travel to perform their civic responsibilities, the opportunity to do so.

“Following from the above, government offices are to close by 12 noon, on Friday, March 17 while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and civil servants in the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, March 18 to vote,” he said. (NAN)