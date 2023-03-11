Governorship poll: Laws of the land are supreme – Prof. Oba-AbdulRaheem

By Mujidat Oyewole

Prof. Shuaibu Oba- AbdulRaheem, Kwara Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said that the change of date of the gubernatorial election could not be challenged.

Oba-AbdulRaheem said that the laws of the land were supreme, adding that everybody had taken the directives with calmness.

The gubernatorial candidate made the assertions while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

The governorship candate, who is a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin and Federal Character Commission (FCC), said no matter how big or important anybody or organisation felt, they could not be bigger than the law of the land.

“The law is there to protect the poor masses, “ he said.

The gubernatorial candidate, however, noted that if INEC had prepared well, the country won’t be experiencing the current situation.

“The preparation has been very poor and it is unlike the character of Mahmood Yakubu that I know.

“I used to know him as a honest and upright man, but I think he is being manipulated by some people, “ AbdulRaheem said.

He said that the change of date was allaying the fear between the poor masses and the electorate, adding that ordinary Nigerians were worried about the whole process.

“The conscience of INEC has been touched, because they appear to be the instrument that may be used by corrupt people to destabilise Nigeria, “ he said.

NAN reports that the gubernatorial election, earlier slated for Saturday, was shifted to March 18, to enable INEC to re-configure Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

BVAS is a new voting device for cross checking voters’ names, authenticate voters through the use of fingerprints or facials and knowing accurate election results.

The postponement became necessary after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal gave INEC the chance to reconfigure the BVAS used during Presidential and National Assembly elections. (NAN)