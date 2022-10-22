Governorship: Lagos Dep. Gov. urges massive votes for APC

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor has urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates especially the Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima .

The deputy governor made the appeal at the Police College, Ikeja on Saturday, after a Walk tagged: “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu, Shettima, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat” in Lagos.

He said it was important for Nigerians, come February, to come out en-masse to march Tinubu and Shettima to Aso Rock.

He said: “Tinubu laid the solid foundation for the development of the state upon which successive administrations had built a better and greater Lagos.

“In Lagos, Asiwaju laid the foundation for development of the state and all other preceding governors, including the incumbent, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has done a wonderful job in Lagos state

Speaking on the success track record of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, Hamzat said that Tinubu had made great antecedents which had made the state habitable for everyone irrespective of tribe.

“Lagos is good for all of us and this is because some people worked hard, let us now support the man that managed the process by ensuring that he matches to Aso Rock as president.”

The deputy governor noted that the APC presidential candidate had shown his manifesto to Nigerians and he had the ability to create more jobs, provided high paying jobs to the Nigerian youths, boost the economy and secured the country from those who wanted to cause the nation harm.

“Asiwaju and Shettima have given us a good template and let’s be assured that as he was able to build Lagos state , he will build Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Mr Edward Onoja urged Lagos state residents to deliver at least four million votes for the APC presidential candidate, noting that Lagos had the highest number of registered voters in the country.

He said: “Lagos has over 20 million people, over seven million people registered therefore, Lagos should give at least four million votes to Asiwaju.”

Onoja stated that the road to a better Nigeria was before all Nigerians and therefore, advised Nigerians to collectively renew their strength for a better country.

On his part, the Lagos state Chairman of the APC, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi noted that the forthcoming election was very critical to all Nigerians, especially the youths.

Ojelabi said the state had given room to youths in governance by increasing the numbers of councilors from 245 in 1999 to 376.

According to him, we have created job opportunities for more youths in government establishments across the state.

He commended the youths for their participation at the walk, adding that with that, they had shown that they were part of the process of building a new nation, growing the economy and banishing insecurity in the nation.

The chairman therefore, urged the youths to vote wisely for the presidential candidate of the party.

In her goodwill message, the APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards and vote for APC candidates in the 2023 general elections as the party would give them greater representation. (NAN)

