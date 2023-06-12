Governorship: Kogi East endorses SDP candidate, Ajaka

By Sylvester Thompson

Ahead of the Kogi governorship election scheduled for Nov. 11, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka has emerged Kogi East consensus candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Gabriel Aduku, Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee unveiled and presented the candidate to Kogi people at a news briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Aduku said Ajaka’s choice was based on the report of the committee set up by Ukomu Igala Organisation toward the end of 2022 to address the problems of Kogi East political backwardness.

He stated that the committee opted for Ajaka after carefully examining his capacities, popularity/acceptability, network and in consideration of the various recommendations and reports received from the grassroots.

“On behalf of the alliance working groups under the auspices of Kogi East Elders Committee, announce Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of the SDP as the Kogi East consensus candidate.

“We want to use this medium to call on all other candidates to please rally round Ajaka for the sake of the entire Kogi to ensure our victory at the poll.

“We plead that the candidates collapse their structures to close ranks with the other candidates and work together to achieve the desired aim ,’’ Aduku said.

The chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee said the zone had remained backward in terms of development.

He noted that the zeal by many to revamp this backward trend led many residents to throw their hats into the ring to contest for the state’s Nov. 11, 2023 governorship election.

Aduku disclosed that due to the multiplicity of candidates vying for the number one seat, Ukomu Igala organisation had to set up a committee in order to also streamline the number of candidates.

He said they were joined by Igala-Bassa Relief and Development Initiative, Igala Elders Consultative Forum, Ojulu Agbadufu, Igala in Focus, Political Critical Stakeholders and over 40 Platforms to search for a consensus candidate.

He also enunciated how the committee began the process of searching for the consensus candidate.

He said after the conclusions of the political parties’ primary elections and subsequent release of INEC’S list of candidates who emerged party flag bearers, the engagement with the candidates continued.

He said they received recommendations from over 40 groups and associations of Kogi East extraction of their preferred candidates.

Finally, after all processes and engagements, on June 11, the committee received report of five among the nine candidates who stepped down for Ajaka.(NAN)

