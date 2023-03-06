Governorship: I’m not stepping down for anybody — AA candidate

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Mr Tope Balogun, on Monday, said it was untrue that he had stepped down his ambition to support the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 40-year-old Computer Scientist and IT expert told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he was determined to beat Sanwo-Olu in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Balogun said: “I don’t know why this lie from the pit of hell has so much spread. I am really surprised that people can give in to such fallacy.

“I am a man of principle and I have my integrity. I am having a reason for contesting this election.

“The reason is to bring back the hallmark of governance, which is provision of comfort, tranquility and succour to the populace.

“If they had been doing that, some of us may not even have had to go into this election; we would have been supportive of the ruling government.

“So, if we have not supported them and we are contesting against them for our principle and we have brought out the Lagos REBIRTH AGENDA to combat the menace of bad governance, why will I trade off people’s efforts?”

According to him, so many people have done a whole lot in the past years for the contest.

“I cannot trade them (his supporters) off for my personal gain. If they give me commissioner as reward for stepping down, it will be selfishness on my part.

“This is what so many politicians that lack principle will do, but I am an ideological politician. I am all about the masses and I am not going to step down for anybody.

“I am not stepping down now and I am not ready to step down before Saturday.

“We are going into the election, and let us see what the masses will prefer, whether a new breed of politicians that are compassionate or the old order.

“It is either the old order or the new order. No compromise, we are going into the election to unseat the ruling government,” he said.

He urged political propagandists to desist from fake news.

According to him, a negative profiling of an individual for hate is something that is a dangerous path to tread.

He said that anyone has the right to contest in an election in Lagos. (NAN)