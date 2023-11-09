Governorship Election: Stay away from Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa, military warn troublemakers

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters has warned troublemakers to “stay away from the

Nov. 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa or face injurious consequences from the military.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, gave the warning while briefing newsmen on the operations

of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the military is aware of plans by some individuals to dress in military uniform to disrupt the electoral processes in the three states on Saturday.

He said that “for the off season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states this weekend, here is a message for those who planned to disrupt the process.

“We are aware of your plans to dress in military gear to misled the public. Be assured of injurious consequences should you proceed with those plans.

“We will not allow our image to be dragged to the mud. You’re warned.”

The director said the military is determined to give the elections the seriousness it deserved, adding that troops and platforms were being moved to

locations to reinforce security already in place in those states.

He said security agencies are ready to identify and differentiate between real soldiers and the fake ones.

Buba explained that troops had continued to exert pressure on groups that sought to derail any progress toward peace and security in the country.

According to him, it is for these reason the military is inflicting severe damage on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists through operations across the country.

He added that “accordingly, we are targeting their leadership, infrastructure and foot soldiers.

“The coordination between air and ground forces is like never seen before and yielding amazing results.

“We are expecting new platforms that would further enhance our capabilities to further root out terrorists and destroy their military

capabilities.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

