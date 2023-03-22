Governorship Election: Results collation to resume in Abia, Enugu, says INEC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the suspended collation of results for the governorship election in Abia and Enugu States will continue today, Wednesday in both states.

The commission in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja on Wednesday, said it has concluded the review of elections in both states.

Okoye recalled that the Commission met on Monday and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday March 18.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States in order to carry out a review of the collation processes in both States.

“The Commission has concluded the review. Consequently, the collation of results for the Governorship election in both Abia and Enugu States will continue today 22nd March 2023.”

Okoye said that the commission appreciated the patience and understanding of the people of both states as INEC conclude the collation processes.(NAN)