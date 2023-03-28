Governorship Election: PDP constitutes Ward Congresses Electoral Committees for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted Ward Congresses Electoral Committees to conduct party ward congresses in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States for the purpose of electing three ad hoc ward delegates in the states.

The party in separate statements issued by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the nominations were approved by the party National Working Committee (NWC).

Bature said that the congresses were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in each of the 105 wards in Bayelsa, 305 wards in Imo and 234 in Kogi.

According to Bature, Sen. Bukola Saraki chairs the committee for Bayelsa, Abdul Ningi for Kogi and Henri Terebe for Imo States.(NAN)