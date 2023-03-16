Governorship Election: I-G deploys tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

Ahead of Saturday’s poll, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has deployed additional personnel, protective gadgets and some anti-riot equipment with Armoured Personnel Carrier to Gombe State.

This is contained in a statement issued by ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Oqua Etim, said the deployment by the IGP is to boost the strength of the command as well as improve the operational and conventional outfits of the personnel in the state.

He said that the personnel deployed to the state were drawn from the Police Mobile Force, Police Special Forces, IGP Election Monitoring team and other tactical teams of the force.

According to him, the personnel are to assist the command to adequately secure the state and to checkmate political thuggery and other related electoral offenses.

The commissioner said he has directed the deployment of the tactical squads and distribution of acquired gadgets to Area Commands, Divisional Police Headquarters for effective utilisation.

Etim commended the efforts of officers in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the presidential elections, urging them to replicate the feat during Saturday’s poll.

He further tasked personnel of the command to remain neutral and apolitical in the electoral process while exhibiting high level of alertness and professionalism.

Etim warned trouble makers to stay away from any activities that are capable of breaching peace during the polls because ”the command in collaboration with other security agencies will adequately respond to any security threats in the state”.(NAN)