Governorship dispute: Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi Govs arrive Supreme Court

Governors of Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Zamfara and Ebonyi on Friday arrived the Supreme Court complex for judgment billed to be delivered in their respective legal battles.

They are Abba Kabir Yusuf for Kano, Bala Mohammed for Bauchi, Caleb Mutfaang for Plateau and Dauda Lawal for Zamfara and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

Former Plateau governor and senator, Simon Lalong was also spotted in the court room for the make or mar verdict.

As expected, the governors arrived the court room with a retinue of followers who were however turned back immediately after escorting their principals into the court room.

At the time of this report, the court room is filled by lawyers, Journalists and accredited political party leaders.

Meanwhile, the Justices are being awaited into the court room for the judgment delivery.

NAN reports that Yusuf, and his party NNPP, had filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead issue same to to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgment, Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court. But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.

NAN also reports that Gov. Mutfwang’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos but the appeal court overturned his victory and declared Nentawe Goshwe of the APC the winner of the election.

The court ruled that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos directing it to conduct valid ward, local governments, and state congresses before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts was a breach of the law.(NAN)

By Ebere Agozie

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

