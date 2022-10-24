Governorship candidate woos electorate for Tinubu

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the country needs a pragmatic leader to unite citizens.

Yilwatda, who is also Plateau Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, stated this on Monday in Jos while interacting with newsmen.

He observed that ethnicity and religious divisions had been responsible for slow development of the country which would need a visionary leader.

He also said that Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, “is the right man to lead the country” to achieve results.

He said that as governor of Lagos state, Tinubu appointed commissioners and other key government officials from other states across Nigeria which, to him, was unique and novel.

“He brought the Igbo, he brought northerners and people from other states, including the current vice-president, who is from Ogun; and made them commissioners.

“What Tinubu did in Lagos is almost like what is obtainable in the U.S. as you can come to Lagos and aspire to become the governor of the state even as non-indigene.

“I think that is what we need in the country right now instead of championing ethnic and religious sentiments,” he observed.

The governorship candidate appealed to Plateau people who were planning to vote for him as governor and another party for president to review such thoughts, explaining that such might not be in the best interest of the state.

He said that he shared similar vision with Tinubu and would do better for the state if Tinubu is at the helm as the president.

“If people are saying they will vote for me; it is good news for APC on the Plateau. It means that the other actors cannot capitalise on my presence on the Plateau, so that we can sell the other candidates to the people of the state.

“There is a similarity between what the presidential candidate said about what the APC stands for and what I intend to do in Plateau with what he intendeds to do at the national level.

“He said he will address insecurity and he mentioned in specific terms how he intends to address insecurity.

“He said that he wants to address the economy and he said he wants to industrialise Nigeria and those are some of the key things I will focus on if elected governor,” he said.(NAN)

