Governorship candidate pledges to utilise hydro electric dams

By Obinna Unaeze

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Niger, Hajiya Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, has promised to utilise the four hydro-electric dams in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply if voted into power in the 2023 general elections.



Abdullahi-Iya announced this during an interview with newsmen on Monday in Minna.



He said that the measure would boost economic activities which would increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.



She said that if elected as the state governor in the 2023 general elections, her administration would work out modalities whereby the four hydro-electric dams of Kainji Shiroro, Jebba and Zungeru in the state would provide 24 hour uninterrupted electricity to boost economic activities.



“We are hosting these dams so we can negotiate and tap into them to enjoy uninterrupted power supply to boost economic activities in Niger state,” she said.



The APGA governorship candidate said that when there “is constant power supply, socio-economic activities would thrive and more revenue would accrue to government”.



Abdullahi-Iya said that if voted into power, her administration would improve education in the state whereby it would be compulsory for every child in the family to get quality education to tackle poverty.



“There is the need to empower the children in every family with good education in order to tackle poverty,” she said.



She noted that there was the need to also introduce motherhood into governance, where women would be empowered economically and socially to support their husbands.



“You can imagine where every family is empowered with the family value system, it will go a long way in stemming the current security challengs in the state,” she said.



She appealed to the people of the state to vote her into power to better their lot.

She, however, urged Nigerians to embrace modern democracy, especially politicians, for a better country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

