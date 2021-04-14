Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra have said that the party will win the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

The aspirants, Mr Emeka Etiaba and Mr Nzeribe Chukwumaeze, stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after their screening in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Etiaba, the PDP is ready to reclaim the political leadership of the state, saying, “my party is the party to beat in Anambra”

“I have the confidence that my party will win, PDP is strong in the state, out of the 11 assembly seats, PDP occupies six, it also produced all the three senators,” he said.

The governorship aspirant further said that the party suffered some level of defeat in the past as a result of disunity and lack of transparency.

Etiaba commended the screening committee for its display of transparency and sense of direction.

He said that some persons worked against the party in the past because they felt shortchanged by the system.

Also speaking, Chukwumaeze said that the PDP had the relevant structures to win the governorship election.

He called for transparency in the conduct of the party’s primaries, saying, “this is a necessary step towards getting it right”

Chukwumaeze said that the number of aspirants from the southern part of the state was a signal that the region should produce the next governor.(NAN)

