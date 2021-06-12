Governors working hard to ensure stability in Nigeria, says Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday said that governors in the country have agreed to work hard to fight insecurity and ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.

The governor made the disclosure while receiving some PDP ‘Kwankwasiyya’ members who defected to APC, in Kano.

“All governors have resolved to work hard to ensure that the insecurity prevalence is eradicated for complete peace and stability in Nigeria.

“We are happy that the new service chiefs are fully committed to peace and stability in Nigeria.

“I will also like to seize this opportunity to appreciate and congratulate Ohaneze Ndigbo for being committed to one Nigeria.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum also believes in one Nigeria, we will continue to work with one Nigeria. I congratulate you for that.

“The Afenifere, we appreciate and congratulate you for making public announcement that you believe in one Nigeria.

“The National Coalition of the Middle Belt People, we salute you for making a pledge that you believe in one Nigeria.

“I will like to take your aspirations to the next level. I urge you to come together and hold an important meeting to consider the issues of diversity, consider our differences, our similarities.

“Consider working on our diversity and challenges and turn it into opportunities for the development of Nigeria.

“Our diversity is a thing from God, it is the source of our strength, therefore we should convert it to unity, opportunity and take Nigeria to the next level.

“If God wishes, He could have created all of us to be one tribe and in the same geographical location, but that was not the wish of God,” he said.

In his remarks, the APC acting National Chairman, Gov. Maimala Buni, who is also Yobe governor, extended goodwill message to the governor.

Buni, who was represented by Alhaji Faruk Adamu-Aliyu, commended Ganduje for his good work in Kano State, which made the defectors to abandon PDP for the APC.

He assured that the new members would be treated equally, as other members of the APC. (NAN)