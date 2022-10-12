Governors’ wives harp on girl-child education to curb violence, harmful practices

By Justina Auta

Wives of some state governors have advocated for improved access to quality

education for the girl-child to curb violence and harmful practices against them.

They made the call at the state of the Nigerian Girls Summit (SONGS) in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the Girl-Child (IDGC).

The IDGC is annually commemorated on Oct. 11 to celebrate the importance, power and potential of adolescent girls around the world, as set aside by United Nations.

Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wife of Lagos State Governor, expressed concern over the state of girls in the informal sector and those who have no access to formal education.

She said “what about the child that doesn’t have the opportunity to go to school? Not by her own choice. Maybe she’s a victim of circumstances.

“And so each and every one of us here in this hall is an ambassador to this laudable programme that we’re having today to go back into the community to ensure that no girl child is left behind.

“Whether you are the biological mom or not, ensure that every girl child has the opportunity to education.”

Hajiya Hadiza Masari, Wife of Katsina State Governor, said if girls were given the opportunity, free from all barriers, they would perform better than the boys in academic and all areas of life.

She said “70 per cent of our girls are performing extremely good compared to the boys.”

She added that some girls represented the state in a school competition in Malaysia, where they emerged first position.

On her part, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Wife of Ogun Governor, said that in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was need to continue to advance the rights of the girl-child and women.

She said “we need to guarantee their rights are protected by increasing investment in already existing programmes.

“This will encourage school enrollment and retention, and accelerate progress toward the elimination of gender disparities.

“In education, simple things like the provision of sanitary pads and personal hygiene kits to girls, improving access to adequate toilet facilities and running water in our schools can go a long way in keeping girls in school.

“This, along with the ongoing government school feeding programme, will help us report higher numbers in coming months.”

She called for access to Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and participation in trainings and extra curricular focus for the girl-child.

She explained that these would help the girl-child to compete favourably in the future globally. (NAN)

