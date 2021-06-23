Governor’s wife reiterates commitment to widows welfare

 Nasarawa ’s wife, Hajiya Silifat , has restated her commitment to enhancing the welfare of widows and the vulnerable in the .

gave the commitment statement issued by her media aide, Lamino Ishaq, on the commemoration of the 2021 International Widows Day, usually celebrated on June 23.

“The day is not a day we a day of honouring and bringing to the real issues of widowhood, hence the need to always support the widows in the society,’’ the statement quoted her as saying.

The need to support the vulnerable, especially women and children, is the reason is sponsoring the education and needs of more than 500 orphans in the , according to the statement.

She also provides skill acquisition trainings and take-off grants for widows, orphans and people living with impairments.

The statement said her pet project, Silifat Abdullahi Sule (SAS) Hope Foundation, the gvoernor’s has continued to encourage girl-child education by providing learning materials, a move has increased enrollment.

It said Sule remained unrelenting in her commitment to the fight against , as well as upholding the rights of the girl-child and women. (NAN)

