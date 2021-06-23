Governor’s wife reiterates commitment to widows welfare

Nasarawa governor’s wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule, has restated her commitment to enhancing the welfare of widows and the vulnerable in the state.

Sule gave the commitment in a statement issued by her media aide, Lamino Ishaq, on the commemoration of the 2021 International Widows Day, usually celebrated on June 23.

“The day is not a day we celebrate but a day of honouring and bringing awareness to the real issues of widowhood, hence the need to always support the widows in the society,’’ the statement quoted her as saying.

The need to support the vulnerable, especially women and children, is the reason Sule is sponsoring the education and needs of more than 500 orphans in the state, according to the statement.

She also provides skill acquisition trainings and take-off grants for widows, orphans and people living with impairments.

The statement said that through her pet project, Silifat Abdullahi Sule (SAS) Hope Foundation, the gvoernor’s has continued to encourage girl-child education by providing learning materials, a move that has increased school enrollment.

It said Sule remained unrelenting in her commitment to the fight against gender-based violence, as well as upholding the rights of the girl-child and women. (NAN)

