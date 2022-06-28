Governor’s wife advises female lawyers on mentorship

The Wife of the governor of Taraba, Mrs Anna Ishaku, has advised young female lawyers to get mentorship from their senior ones by being committed and dedicated in their line of duties.

Ishaku gave the advice on Tuesday during a mentorship programme organised by the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum Mentorship Committee (NBAWFMC) in Jalingo.

According to her, learning from those ahead of one helps to improve performance and effectiveness.

She urged the female lawyers to pay keen interest to what they would be taught by their mentors.

Mrs Ishaku,vwho is also a lawyer, commended the organisers of the programme for their steadfastness, saying that it would go along way in moulding the young ones.

On her part, Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN), Chairperson Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum, (NBAWF), said that the event was organised to provide a platform for young female lawyers to have mentors who would serve as role model to them.

Bamgbose, who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan lauded the governor’s wife for hosting the event.

She urged participants to put into action what they would learn from the programme.

In a goodwill massage, Justice Philibus Andetur, Chief Judge of Taraba, represented by Justice Clara Kataps, described the event as one of its kind and urged participants to put into use knowledge acquired at the event.

Also, Taraba Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Sam Adda said that a mentor was someone who would teach or gives help and advice to a less- experienced and often younger person to enable him excel.

Adda, who was representated by Mrs Apwenyang Shitta, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the state,

revealed that mentorship could be grouped into one -on-one and distance mentorship.

She said that the most relevant was the group mentorship which would give room for continue learning from younger person from expert in the group they belong.

Earlier, Mrs Nung-Rimam Dashe, the leader of Taraba branch of the NBAWF, said that the mentorship programme was designed to empower female lawyers for success in all their dealings.

Dashe commended the governor’s wife for hosting the event as well as the National officers of Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum Mentorship committee for coming to empower the female lawyers in Taraba.

Some participants who spoke to NAN appreciated the organisers for giving them the opportunity to learn more on how best to excel.

NAN reports that the event discussions hinged on sexual harassment in legal profession, career progression as well as presentation of certificates and gifts.

NAN also reports that wife of the governor was presented with an award of honour by the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum for her services and support.(NAN

