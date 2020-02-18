Governors: Stakeholders task FG on security votes

Some stakeholders in Abakaliki on Tuesday called on the Federal Government (FG) to review the security votes collected by various state governors.

They made the call in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) describing the policy as conduit used to siphon public treasury.

Dr Paul Okorie, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) said that the security vote introduced by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida military administration created avenue for the state chief executives to pillage the revenues and resources of their states.

Okorie, a former Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in Ebonyi, who frowned at the policy called on FG to immediately scrap the policy, saying it was never desirable for Nigeria.

He said: “The issue of security vote is just a conduit, an avenue imaginarily created by a particular government for purpose of siphoning the revenues, the resources of the federation and the states.

“It is no longer desirable and it has never been desirable because there is budget for defence every year which runs into billions of naira and that should be enough to take care of the military, police and our paramillitary agencies.

“If states should contribute to security funding, it should be open and there must be some contingency funds and everybody must have information about such funds that can be used in emergency situation for the purchase of security vehicles.

“But, there is no justification for carting away hundreds of millions of naira and in most cases billions depending on the resources of the state every month.

“Billions of naira are siphoned every year by state governors and even at the federal level in the name of security votes.

“For me, it is no longer fashionable and the public deserves to know how much that have been removed from state treasuries by governors as security votes.

“The governors should be called to give account of these monies and how they have been spent; afterall, there is still insecurity everywhere with kidnappings and killings every day in different parts of the country.

“Any appropriation that is not open is no budget.

“Worst still, the security vote has no constitutional backing, hence it is an illegality that must end, while those who removed them should account for the money.”

Okorie called for a change of tactics in the fight against insecurity, stressing that the war against insurgency, kidnappings and other forms of criminality were far from being won.

“We are still very far from winning the battle against insecurity; we are not getting better while criminals keep evolving new skills and strategies to perpetrate their crime.

“We have been using the same system, same strategy and expect to get different resuls.

“It’s time FG sat down with security chiefs to design new strategies, better intelligence gathering to tackle insecurty,” he stated.

Prof. Eugene Nweke, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Management, Ebonyi State University, urged government to look beyond issue of security vote in addressing insurgency and other forms of criminal activities in Nigeria.

He advocated restructuring of the nation’s security architecture and creation of state police to equip governors with enough manpower to tackle security challenges in their states.

Nweke described as illegal and unconstitutional monthly security votes collected by various state governors.

“Yes, it is not proper for us to have unconstitutional expenditure that is not budgetted for.

“It is an oppprtunity to divert fund which is not healthy for our economy, especially in this era when cost of governance is getting high.

“So, if we must actually utilise the security votes to achieve the purpose it is meant for, it should be appropriated through a budgetary system.

“The provision has to pass through a constitutional procedure so that there will be accountability.

“Otherwise, we have just opened a pandora box for looting the treasury which is already going and it has to be addresses,” Nweke said. (NAN)