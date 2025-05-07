Governors’ spouses back NDLEA in fight against drug abuse

The Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum (NGSF) has declared its strong support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The forum described the campaign as central to the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) and the creation of a safer, healthier Nigeria.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a training workshop jointly organised by the NDLEA and the NGSF on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communiqué noted that effectively addressing drug abuse would greatly support the RHA, fostering holistic national development and helping to realise a united, progressive Nigeria reflective of the nation’s shared aspirations.

The forum raised alarm over the increasing prevalence of drug use across all segments of Nigerian society, warning that the trend posed a significant threat to individual well-being, family cohesion, and community security.

The NGSF said it recognised the pivotal role of states in addressing the drug crisis.

The forum stressed the importance of localised strategies, cross-sector collaboration, and alignment with national frameworks to develop coordinated responses tailored to community needs.

The NGSF commended the NDLEA, under the leadership of Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa(Rtd), for its remarkable achievements in arrests, seizures, prosecutions, convictions, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation efforts.

The forum underscored the urgent need for state First Ladies to work with their respective governors to establish State Drug Control Committees (SDCCs) in all 36 states—expanding beyond the current nine functional committees.

It also lauded the ongoing partnership between the NDLEA and the NGSF, noting that the collaboration had yielded notable results over time.

The Forum, however, called for urgent, pragmatic action to address the complex public health and security challenges driven by drug abuse.

The NGSF urged both the Federal Government and state governors to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

It argued that such a move would signal national ownership of the crisis and mobilise critical resources to combat the menace.

The forum also resolved to push for the establishment of Local Government Drug Abuse Committees in alignment with the “bottom-up” approach promoted in the National Drug Control Master Plan.

These committees, it said, would help extend drug demand reduction activities to ward and rural levels, which remain particularly vulnerable to substance abuse.

It further emphasised that the Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment, and Care programmes in the states would continue to serve as official projects of the forum, chaired by the first ladies of each state.

“These initiatives are designed to promote community-based prevention, treatment, and care, enhancing public health and development outcomes,” it said.

The forum also highlighted the need for SDCCs to broaden their scope through partnerships with the private sector, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

It said such collaborations would help expand resources, infrastructure, and community-based initiatives across the federation.

The NGSF reaffirmed the need for close collaboration with NDLEA state commands to ensure a comprehensive, integrated approach to tackling drug challenges—combining enforcement, prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies.

The communiqué concluded with a call for sustainable, people-centered development initiatives focused on prevention, treatment, stigma reduction, social support, and inclusive policies.

These efforts, it said, would address the root causes of drug abuse and build long-term community health and resilience.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)