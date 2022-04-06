Governors, Speakers of State Assemblies to hold Emergency meeting

The 36 Governors of the country will be meeting with all the 36 Speakers of state houses of assembly, this week, to meet minds and brainstorm, towards finding urgent solutions to issues of national importance.

According to the terse invitation issued by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, the emergency meeting which comes up on Friday 8th of Aprill will be held at the Frazier Suites in the Central Business District in Abuja.

The meeting will commence at 4pm prompt.It is expected that Executive-legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the 72 people in attendance, to achieve rapid problem solving, just as crucial matters like the security of life and property in Nigeria as a whole, will feature.

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Forum, Dr John Kayode Fayemi who will be presiding over the meeting also admonished his brother Governors to promptly facilitate and enable the Speakers in their various states to attend the meeting.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting,” Mr Okauru emphasised in the invitation letter to all governors.

