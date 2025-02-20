Governors pledge collaboration with legislature on reforms, policy implementations

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reaffirmed commitment to collaborating with state Houses of Assembly to advance governance reforms and ensure effective policy implementation at the sub-national level.

The forum disclosed this in a communique signed by its Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Thursday, after its meeting on Wednesday night.

AbdulRazaq said the forum engaged with the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (COSLON) to discuss key issues.

This, he said, included strengthening synergy between COSLON and the NGF, and ensuring subnational perspectives were well-represented in the ongoing constitutional review process.

“COLSON also informed the forum of their partnership with Development Finance Institution to digitise the state houses of assembly.

“This is aimed at enhancing legislative efficiency and transparency.”

He also said the governors engaged with the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr.

AbdulRazaq said that Mills shared his vision for a renewed and dynamic partnership between Nigeria and the U.S.

He noted that while highlighting a shift from a donor-recipient model to one of mutual collaboration, Mills underscored the importance of fostering economic opportunities for Nigerians.

“The ambassador outlined four key priorities that would guide U.S. engagement with Nigeria, including enhancing trade and improving the business environment to attract investments and drive economic growth.

“Promoting transparency and accountability in governance to strengthen institutions; and supporting subnational governments to bolster development at the state level.

“Also establishing sustainable, Nigeria-led health programmes to ensure long-term impact and resilience.

“The governors welcomed the renewed approach and emphasised the critical role of states in driving economic and social development.

“The forum looked forward to deepening cooperation with the U.S. on those shared priorities,” AbdulRazaq stated.

He said the forum also received a briefing from the Minister of Women Affairs on the Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) Scale-Up, expanding nationwide from its initial six-state implementation.

The project aimed to support women’s economic empowerment through Women Affinity Groups, livelihood grants, and capacity-building initiatives, contributing to the goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. (NAN)