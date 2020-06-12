Governors opposing financial autonomy for states legislature, judiciary are non democrats – Sen. Gyang

Share the news













Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP -Plateau North) has described the Governors’ opposition to the Presidential Order granting financial autonomy to State Assemblies, as undemocratic.

Gyang bared his mind on Friday in Jos, at an empowerment programme for his constituents as the country marked Democracy Day.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, said that democracy strengthened institutions to operate optimally.

He said that opposing the order was like opposing democracy itself, because a democratic set up should allow arms of government to operate for the purpose of separation of powers.

Gyang stated that for democracy to thrive, state houses of assembly must be autonomous for the purpose of checks and balances.

“After 21 years of democracy, our focus should be on building and strengthening institutions.

“The government of PDP that was in charge of Federal Government for 16 years brought institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The party also established the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

“The Treasury Single Account (TSA) is also an initiative of the PDP government aimed at strengthening democracy,” he said.

The senator assured the people of Plateau North of quality representation aimed at deepening democracy.

According him, democracy is a form of government where the electorate have the opportunity to either sanction or reward the leaders.

Gyang noted that the electorate rewarded performing government by giving it further opportunities to serve or sanctioned a non performing one by showing it the way out. (NAN)

