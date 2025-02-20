Governors meet over tax reform, others

The 36 state governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), are meeting in Abuja to discuss tax reform and other national issues.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is chaired by the forum’s chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

Governors from Oyo, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Lagos, Ogun, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom are in attendance.

Also present are the deputy governors of Kaduna and Zamfara.

Speakers of State Houses of Assembly are also attending the meeting.

At its Jan. 17 meeting with the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, the NGF endorsed a revised Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing formula.

The proposed formula allocates 50 per cent based on equality, 30 per cent on derivation, and 20 per cent on population.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government inaugurated 50 newly appointed Tax Appeal Commissioners to strengthen economic reforms and revenue generation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, underscored the commissioners’ vital role in enhancing revenue collection.

He highlighted the importance of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in ensuring fair tax dispute resolution, fostering investment, and promoting a business-friendly environment. (NAN)