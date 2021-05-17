Governors meet on May 19 over Executive Order 10, COVID-19, others

Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria  are to meet on May 19, to matters arising from a variety of facing the country.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued the Head, Media and Public Affairs of its Secretariat, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja on Monday.

Bello-Barkindo said the governors their 30th teleconference meeting to start 2pm, would discuss issues such as ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of COVID-19.

He said  the meeting would the seventh this year and would also discuss an of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, (SFTAS) report among things.

“The meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for governors on sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.

Bello-Barkindo added that the governors’ PTF Committee, headed  Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta would brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of COVID-19.

“Furthermore, there will a from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono about the 2nd Phase of ’ Enumeration.

“There will also another by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alexander Okoh on unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”

He added that the NGF Director General , Mr Asishana Okauru would also give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

This, according to him, is about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria  and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria. ((NAN)

