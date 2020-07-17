Governors forum promises collaboration with Pilgrims Commission

Share the news













Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has promised to collaborate with Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), to achieve his mandate.

Fayemi, Who is the governor of Ekiti, made the promise on Thursday in Abuja, while on official visit to Pam, to congratulate him on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Pam’s ability to unite people of all faith together in a quest for justice and peace across the country as exemplary.

Fayemi said: “What is demonstrated by this visit is the confidence governors have in him.

“Governors will use all the facilities and opportunities at their disposal to ensure NCPC gets its deal, both from Federal Government and States as well.

“We will have the opportunity to invite him to come and brief the Governors on the activities of the Commission.”

Fayemi said that the advocacy carried out by Pam encouraged the States to consider pilgrimage as a necessary activity included in their budget, to support citizens.

Responding, Pam expressed appreciation to the Chairman for the visit, saying that it was the first visit by a government official to the Commission, since his assumption of duty.

He said that based on past records, many states had not cooperated with the Commission in terms of support for pilgrimage.

According to him, the Commission has no other means to enhance its operation than to rely on states.

“The only way we can lift up this place is for us to help and sponsor people to Israel and to Hajj, Nigerians, particularly poor Nigerians, who may have not known anywhere outside.

“One of the ways to develop our people so that they can come home and be better citizens is when they go outside of the country.

“That on its own, is a big school. It is knowledge that you cannot give in the four walls of the classroom,” Pam said. (NAN)

