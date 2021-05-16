Governors Forum best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria, says Jonathan

Former Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria Governors Forum remains platform to discuss affecting Nigeria.

former , who made observation in Benin on Sunday while addressing journalists, said antagonism between governors was uncalled for.

Jonathan stressed that the coming together of all the governors in a table to discuss and proffer solutions to affecting Nigeria help the .

“Governors themselves should to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the Northern governors will meet then the Southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the Southern governors will meet then the Northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors through the governors forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is one person in Abuja.

“The states, especially in a country where the governments are very weak, it’s the states that people fall back to.

“So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are that is affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those ,” he added. (NAN)

