Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Nigeria Governors Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria.

The former President, who made the observation in Benin on Sunday while addressing journalists, said the antagonism between governors was uncalled for.

Jonathan stressed that the coming together of all the governors in a round table to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigeria would help the President.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the Northern governors will meet then the Southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the Southern governors will meet then the Northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors through the governors forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja.

“The states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak, it’s the states that people fall back to.

“So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are issues that is affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those issues,” he added. (NAN)

