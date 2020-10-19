Governors’ forum begs protesters to end protest

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed to #EndSARS protesters to call off their nationwide protests.

The forum made the call in a communiqué issued by its Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Mr Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja on Monday after its 20th emergency meeting.

“The continuation of the protest has exposed the fragile economic fundamentals of the country, particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.’’