Governor`s Cup: Mutfwang gifts winners fertilizers, cash

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has rewarded winners and runners-up of the 2023 Plateau Football Association Governor’s Cup with fertilizer and cash gifts

.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s cup final between Mangu and Jos North Local Governments, was played on Sunday at the Mangu Mini Stadium in Mangu Local Government of the state.

Mutfwang said that the decision to reward the winners with fertilizer was to encourage the players to invest in agriculture while they ply their trade.

The governor said that each player of the winning team would get 10 bags of fertilizer, while those who came second would get five bags each.

He said that players in the team that came third would get three bags of fertilizer each.

The governor said that the heavy rain that soaked pitch was a blessing rather than a misfortune.

According to him, the rain was God’s approval of his administration’s resolve to support the people’s return to their farms in spite of the security challenges.

Mutfwang doubled the first prize from N1.5 to N3 million, the second prize from N1 to 2 million, and the third prize from N750, 000 to N1.5 million.

The governor restated his administration’s determination to restore the state’s lost glory in sports, particularly football.

“By 2025, we will organise the competition in a bigger and better way.

“Before we leave, we will see how we will improve our sporting facilities across the state to encourage our athletes.

“Plateau has been a major contributor of players to the national team. In the last African Cup of Nations, we had about five players from the state,” he said.

NAN reports that Mangu Local Government team defeated their Jos North counterparts 1-0 to emerge winners of the 2023 Governor’s Cup.

The goal that made the difference was scored in the second half of the pulsating encounter.

Shendam local government came third after defeating Wase Rock 5-3 on penalties after playing 1-1 in regulation time. (NAN)

By Peter Amine