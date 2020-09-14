Governors condole Sen. Wamakko over daughter’s death

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.
The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues issued on Monday, expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Sadiya, who died in child birth.
Fayemi described the death as a great loss to her family and the entire people of Sokoto State.
“This is a sad development for which we cannot question our creator. Even as we grieve over the demise of this young and promising woman.
“We must accept it as the will of Allah and pray that Allah will forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest in Jannatul Fiddausi.”
Fayemi express the deep condolences of the governors to the entire Wamakko family over the sad incident.
He prayed Allah to comfort Wamakko and members of his family at the difficult moment.(NAN)
