Governors condole Sen. Wamakko over daughter’s death

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues issued on Monday, expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Sadiya, who died in child birth.

Fayemi described the death as a great loss to her family and the entire people of Sokoto State.