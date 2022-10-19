Governors commend Gowon on security

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors’ Forum has commended Nigeria’s former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for his contributions toward addressing insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, made the commendation in a statement to congratulate him on his 88th birthday.

The statement was issued by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos.

He said “Gen. Gowon has played critical roles in his interventions with members of the forum towards addressing the issues of insecurity, peace, unity and religious harmony within the northern region and the entire country.

“Gowon, apart from fighting to keep Nigeria one, has remained a father to the nation many years after leaving office and continues to support successive administrations.

The chairman noted Gowon’s contributions through prayers, counsel and strategic engagement towards addressing the nation’s challenges.

He described Gowon as one of the most refined and patriotic leaders that Nigeria had produced, saying he epitomises humility, humanity, and goodwill.

He said that the former military leader through his foundation had been touching the lives of the most vulnerable persons in society by bringing succour to their plight.

He commended him for mobilising resources to assist indigents in society, saying the action has attracted the inputs of local and global partners.

Lalong said that his humanitarian services were contributing in tackling diseases, illiteracy, poverty and hunger among others.

He added that his activities had also attracted the attention of government, donor agencies and non-governmental organisations to neglected but important issues.

The forum also commended him for instituting and sustaining a national spiritual intercession programme — Nigeria Prays — to pray for the unity, progress and stability of the country.

The forum wished him many more years of good health, wisdom and God’s protection and urged him to continue to remain a worthy ambassador for the region and the country.(NAN)

