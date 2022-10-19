Governors Assemble for Broadband Awareness Forum

All Nigeria State Governors are set to discuss how to empower the citizens with latest telecoms technologies as they partake in the maiden edition of Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF), put together by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and slated for Thursday in Abuja.

The programme, which takes place at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Hotel in Abuja on October 20, 2022, and themed: “State Broadband Coordinating Councils: Potentials and Possibilities”, will appraise the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, which targets 70 per cent broadband penetration and to cover 90 per cent of the population.

With the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, playing host to the historic and seminal assemblage of governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), some strategic members of State Executive Council, telecom operators, infrastructure companies (InfraCos), strategic partners, investors and other critical stakeholders, will brainstorm on how Nigeria can achieve the expectations of the Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

Board members of the NCC, led by the Chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, and the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, will participate at the BTAF, whose overarching objective is to promote the establishment of State Structures required for sustainable broadband infrastructure development at the State and Local Government Council levels, thereby addressing hindrances to the Federal Government’s drive to achieve available, accessible and affordable broadband services for Nigeria’s economy.

The Forum is expected to affirm the commitment of the government to adopt broadband structure and last-mile projects, particularly the economic viability of broadband deployments beyond the cities, with a strategic focus on funding models and procedures for remarkable and measurable impact. There will be a special panel session involving the Governors and development-focused partners both at local and international levels.

