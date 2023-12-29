Governor Yusuf mourns ex Speaker Na’Abba, calls him true democrat

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has commisrated with the family and entire people of the state over the death of the former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba who passed away in the early hours of today.

In a condolence message issued by his Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor described the deceased as a true democrat who worked relentlessly to ensure the thriving of democracy, good governance, respect for rule of law and championing the course of the common man.

” We received with deepest shock, the death of our brother Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba in the wee hours of today, the former Speaker who died at the age of 65, was a complete gentleman, a true democrat whose contributions to the sustainance of democracy in the country was appreciated and cherished by all.”

The Governor added that his death has created a wide vacuum difficult to fill not only in the extended Na’Abba family and Kano state but in the entire country as his contributions in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and beyond would continue to be remembered and commended.

” On behalf of the Government and good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, political associates, national assembly and good people of Kano.

May the Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest, Jannatul Firdausi be his final abode and may HE give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss” Prayed Governor Abba.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

